Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 20, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Frank L. Murr, 48, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William L. Pitts, 48, 4100 block of West National Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Jake R. Burton, 33, no address available. Booked 3:49 p.m. Burglary; burglary of a dwelling; escape from lawful detention; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Danielle M. Whitney, 34, 600 block of South 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tony J. Ringeo, 24, 1100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• David K. Rudisel, 64, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Domestic battery; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dwaine Cummings, 32, 3600 block of Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, Calif. Booked 9:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Saturday
• Matthew G. Crippen, 19, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Arson.
• Dakota L. Myrick, 31, 4400 block of Hemway, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Daniel M. Sickles, 25, 200 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 20, 2200 block of North Marion Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
• Seth A. Shafer, 31, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts), domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, resisting law enforcement, pointing loaded firearm at another person, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jasmine L. Spencer, 32, 300 block of 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Residential entry.
• Glenn M. Grossman, 30, no address available. Booked 1:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Daricia Long, 28, 100 block of Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, Colo. Booked 2:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kenneth A. Marshall, 49, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 3:10 p.m. Theft and auto theft.
• Sherri D. Pentzer, 30, 200 block of Hudson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Domestic battery and false reporting.
• Nexis J. Vargas, 20, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Tracy H. Braun, 60, 100 block of 12th Street, Tell City. Booked 7:22 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Buddy A. Williams, 32, no address available. Booked 9:34 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass and theft.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Rachel F. Watkins, 43, 2500 block of North 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, 600 block of Ash Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, conversion and intimidation.
• Alex Quintero, 30, no address available. Booked 6:55 a.m. Conversion.
• Devon R. Carney, 31, 600 block of Woodside Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:17 a.m. Reckless driving; intimidation; resisting law enforcement (two counts); possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Christopher M. Dover, 44, no address available. Booked 8:39 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Devon Elkins, 20, 1500 block of West Blackbetty Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Court order.
• Amber R. Wilkins, 24, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert C. Smith, 54, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ashley K. Lewis, 37, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• John T. Keys, 32, 5600 block of Helen, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, improper or no stop lamp, and leaky or altered muffler.
Monday
• Jackson Spore, 26, 1900 block of Lancaster Drive, Bloomington. Booked 12:31 a.m. Criminal mischief and theft.
• Jeffery L. Fields, 40, 10 block of Meadowview Drive, Shelburn. Booked 3:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
