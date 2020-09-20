Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 32, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Burglary, conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph A. Lofton, 24, 2400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Court order.
• Madelyn P. Luedke, 21, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Cameron M. Jones, 23, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Austin J. Sedletzeck, 28, 2100 block of South 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Neglect of a dependent placing dependent in a situation that endangers dependent, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan M. Blanc, 33, 10 block of South West Second Street, Richmond. Booked 1:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Duane M. Cobb, 21, 2500 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:28 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Monqual M. Bates, 20, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salviap; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Markia M. McCutchen, 19, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Eudrice T. Leflore, 20, 600 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Angela S. Williams, 36, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Kelsey S. Grimes, 29, 2300 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and conversion.
• Carlton D. Gray, 21, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Angela Elliott, 46, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Cheyenne L. Herring, 26, 2100 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Daymon P. Langley, 30, 9700 block of North Grange Light, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Kasey A. Phelps, 27, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Alexandra G. Jennings, 23, 500 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Startest R. Armour, 34, 100 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Matthew D. Brown, 31, 300 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon L. Pritcher, 26, 3100 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Battery neglect of dependent, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
• Kevin L. Joyner, 23, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• David W. Wyrick, 55, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Nonsupport of dependent child.
• Debra D. Billings, 35, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Conversion.
• Lindsey S. England, 20, 1700 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Milton Ramos, 39, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Russell E. Adkins, 52, 100 block of Bennett, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
Sunday
• Tristen G. Sagarsee, 22, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Domestic battery and battery with bodily injury.
• Katherine D. Sharkey, 42, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, dealing controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary R. Heath, 27, 400 block of Osage Street, Grand Junction, Colo. Booked 1:31 a.m. Sexual battery and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Chance Kernstein, 36, 1300 block of State Road, Lewis. Booked 5:58 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; intimidation; resisting law enforcement (two counts); criminal recklessness; pointing a firearm; and false reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
