Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 2, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Rachel K. Wilson, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 p.m. Auto theft (four counts), criminal mischief, escape, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Andrea R. Gustin, 41, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
• Christopher M. Hull, 40, 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Theft of a firearm; dealing in methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jason M. Gillin, 40, 3900 block of South Crestview Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Mark A. Downing, 36, 1100 block of North Libertyville Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Camille M. Barnes, 49, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Deresa J. Brenton, 43, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Fraud, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Vance L. Yarbrough, 59, 10 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gary S. Coffey, 40, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Zachary C. Buckhoy, 27, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Thursday
• Gregory A. Bolerjack, 62, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
