Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jacob D. Cook, 28, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paul D. Stevens, 45, 1800 block of Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles A. Compton, 55, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert L. Huckle, 25, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Reckless driving,
• Brian W. Ball, 26, 100 block of South Kingston, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Corey Hair, 23, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of handgun without license and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devon W. Fitzsimmons, 24, 10 block of Crescent Drive, Greencastle. Booked 9:30 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance.
Wednesday
• Paul Blitz, 31, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Invasion of privacy,
• Andrea S. Stanley, 36, 2300 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Taylor R. Parish, 24, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Margaret E. Deckard, 77, 8500 block of North Twin Beach Street, Brazil. Booked 6:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Millie J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
