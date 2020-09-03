Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Andrea S. Stanley, 36, 2300 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Margaret E. Deckard, 77, 8500 block of North Twin Beach Street, Brazil. Booked 6:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Millie J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jeremy J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• David L. Featherston, 36, 400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Alan L. Angel, 42, 1400 block of North Avenue 210, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Scheme to defraud bank.
• Dylan E. Furnas, 24, 7600 block of North 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Court order.
• Dustin Spence, 24, 2200 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance (two counts), burglary of a dwelling, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony J. Johnson, 45, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Paul L. Sims, 39, 900 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason S. Bennett, 48, 3200 block of North Pointe Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan A. Hill, 29, 1100 block of Hanawalt Road, Monticello. Booked 6:51 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Curtis A. Holley, 56, 10 block of North High Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:55 p.m. Public indecency.
Thursday
• Dacota M. Hughes, 29, 2100 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Auto theft (two counts); unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Lindsey L. Shouse, 21, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal recklessness, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Richard J. Jordan, 46, 1800 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
