Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 18, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Laura L. Wilson, 48, 300 block of Murphy Street, Prairieton. Booked 8:41 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Dustin D. Olinger, 26, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenni M. Dickens, 25, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Conversion.
• Daryle Devanis, 36, 800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Criminal history check — false statement on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form.
• Ryan M. Lawson, 45, 3100 block of Exchange Street, Rockville. Booked 1:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Margaret E. Deckard, 77, 8500 block of North Twin Beach Street, Brazil. Booked 4:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William H. Elleman, 52, 1500 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Operating with expired plates, possession of marijuana, window tint violation by driver, failure to signal turn and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Trujillo R. Ulver, 53, 5100 block of West Deborah Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• James L. Lewis, 49, 1900 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
