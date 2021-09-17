Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 17, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Clacey J. Holt, 37, 9200 block of North County Road 15 East, Farmersburg. Booked 10:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 60, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Nicholas Hamilton, 30, 2900 block of Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Brandon R. Holloman, 52, 1400 block of Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Aggravated battery.
• Loyd E. Burke, 57, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brandy R. Doss, 30, 2900 block of Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Desirae X. Dugger, 30, 2300 block of Zell Avenue, New Goshen. Booked 12:04 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Sean R. Swinefurth, 29, 1700 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shane W. Hensley, 50, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Criminal mischief and theft.
• Shane W. Hampton, 48, 100 block of North County Road 250 West, Brazil. Booked 2:42 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, no address available. Booked 2:44 p.m. Invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Marquita Norris, 36, 1400 block of South Saline Third Street, Center Point. Booked 2:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, maintaining a common nuisance, false reporting, out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony T. Herron, 41, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Robbery.
• Angela Owens, 59, no address available. Booked 4:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Guy A. Switzer, 30, 600 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Intimidation.
• Justina R. Sangster, 33, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Check fraud.
• Brian B. McSherry, 72, 1800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Arson.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 36, 2900 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and auto theft.
Friday
• Justin J. Holman, 23, 1400 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Conversion.
• Chad D. Carroll, 36, no address available. Booked 2:52 a.m. Domestic battery, escape from lawful detention and invasion of privacy (four counts).
• Adrian Melendez, 22, 600 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
