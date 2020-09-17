Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 27, 200 block of Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jason D. Wilds, 38, 2800 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Intimidation.
• Maurice K. Shelton, 38, 1100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jeremiah W. Oliver, 31, 900 block of Terrier Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jay D. Hann, 36, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Marques A. Bennett, 29, 4200 block of South 8½, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Scott A. McGee, 54, 5600 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Disregarding stop sign and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christian Frye, 49, no address available. Booked 8:38 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Steven A. Gwinn, 31, 1500 block of North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jesse J. Prouse, 44, 3400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; burglary; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• David R. Winemiller, 46, 2100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Fraud, theft and identity deception.
• Matthew K. White, 25, 2100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Brian J. Jackson, 49, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Vincent A. Milum, 30, 2900 block of West Rosehill Lane, Rosedale. Booked 1:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Melissa K. Sharp, 49, 9900 block of North Bluff Street, Rosedale. Booked 3:30 a.m. Auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
