Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Shandon Hicks, 41, 900 block of High Street, Middletown. Booked 8:47 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Mark A. Hutson, 58, 100 block of North Highway 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Marvin L. Kelly, 43, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, invasion of privacy and theft.
• Anthony W. Gallant, 37, 1800 block of East Angling Road, West Union, Ill. Booked 11:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Diedre M. Wilson, 22, no address available. Booked 1:19 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Devin J. Taylor, 19, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Tristan J. Green, 40, 3700 block of West Strawberry Road, Rockville. Booked 3:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Antonio R. Owens, 34, 6200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Aggravated battery.
• Mickey C. Snodgrass, 67, 2100 block of North Stop 19 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Intimidation.
• Stephanie M. Troxal, 34, 1100 block of North 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• John T. Abrams, 41, 4300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Tina M. Chambers, 41, 2800 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian M. Wilcox, 62, Red Carpet Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher J. Rogers, 29, 200 block of North 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cameron Walker, 20, 6900 block of Royal Oakland Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:53 p.m. Failure to identify and minor consumption.
Thursday
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 12:34 a.m. Conversion.
• William L. Pitts, 48, 4100 block of West U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.
• Jessica Daily, 31, 2400 block of Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.