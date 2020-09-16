Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Michael S. Katopodis, 45, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Mykel T. Withrow, 40, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license,
• Chad A. McKillop, 47, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Conversion, disorderly conduct public intoxication.
Monday
• Gage R. Joy, 20, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Rebecca S. Sanders, 25, 10 block of West Saline Street, Carlyle. Booked 12:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Micheal P. Collins, 41, 2300 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Strangulation, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Austin W. Ridge, 25, 7700 block of West Pig, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Alexis N. Sams, 23, 4400 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• James M. Compton, 33, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine,
• Travis L. Carty, 40, no address available. Booked 3:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 34, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Shane Cox, 36, 2200 block of First, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 25, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Criminal mischief and conversion.
• James P. Waddell, 55, 2700 block of Shields Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• Joseph A. Ornduff, 49, 3700 block of Riley Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and battery by bodily waste.
• Kristin Sauer, 49, 300 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and auto theft.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 50, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Shea A. Williams, 50, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Linda K. Hamilton, 34, 1500 block of 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Larry Benford, 68, 600 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Driving without ever receiving a license, operating with expired plates, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, no valid driver's license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey K. Weger, 30, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Ted Weger, 57, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Elizabeth A. Johnson, 48, 2300 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and false reporting.
• Alicia McCoy, 31, 1300 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Austin Miller, 21, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dangelo I. Owens, 21, 700 block of Heritage, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Christopher B. Higginbotham, 39, 4800 block of Orchard Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Austin C. Stumpe, 19, 300 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
