Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Randy J. Kearschner, 52, 10 block of North Green, Staunton. Booked 8:30 a.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Michael J. Ebler, 40, 2100 block of North 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 a.m. Contempt of court.
• Jackielee Morgan, 29, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Petition to revoke placement and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Anthony M. Leonard, 25, 10 block of West Jacob Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:06 p.m. Criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
• Nathaniel D. Church, 35, 3700 block of East Phillips Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 p.m. Providing obscene material to minors and contributing to delinquency of a minor.
• James D. Waggoner, 24, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Theft and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shane J. Johnson, 30, 6500 block of North Robinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Dylan Perkins, 18, 8500 block of South 625 West, Rosedale. Booked 7:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Lindsey N. Christy, 34, 2900 block of Ijams Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Disorderly conduct; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Tuesday
• Ronald L. Lafleur, 38, 600 block of North Chamberlin Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, wage scale violation in a state public works contract and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wiley J. Allen, 36, 1500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Johnny R. Warnock, 24, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jonathan M. Cox, 34, 100 block of Mimosa Street, Camden, Tenn. Booked 1:55 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael R. Bousman, 38, no address available. Booked 2:47 a.m. Battery and criminal mischief.
• Christopher A. Baber, 25, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Kimberly L. Waller, 54, 10 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Megan L. Rowley, 32, 10 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Michael R. Connelly, 46, 300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Nicole M. Johnson, 37, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Robert L. Rivard, 30, 100 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• John R. Eckert, 30, no address available. Booked 11:35 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Leigha J. Hendrix, 28, no address available. Booked 1:15 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Andrew T. Atelski, 57, 2200 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Invasion of privacy; domestic battery (four counts); strangulation; dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possessing a look-alike substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan M. Coleman, 24, 1100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Conversion.
• Wendy L. Forsythe-Hunter, 45, 10 block of Washington Street, Vincennes. Booked 6:45 p.m. Intimidation.
• Gabriel Lopez, 60, 10 block of West Terre Haute, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Gregory A. McLeish, 57, 1100 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Leona P. Crowley, 55, 2200 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Christopher L. Dyer, 50, 200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Derice S. Hammond, 46, 2200 block of Leaf Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:34 a.m. Murder and battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Thomas Fennell, 30, 10 block of 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• Russell E. Swaim, 47, 1100 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
