Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 15, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Daryle R. Powers, 53, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Justin D. Roacho, 34, 2300 block of West Highland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Logan J. Noble, 22, 900 block of West Alison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Edwin C. Russell, 44, 2200 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Theft, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alfred S. Sanders, 30, 3700 block of Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Audra L. Kelley, 33, 100 block of South Crowder, Sullivan. Booked 6:42 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Farzaneh M. Mays, 30, 200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Janeen M. Pastrick, 37, 1400 block of North Linden Street, Carbon. Booked 9:19 p.m. Robbery.
• Bernard A. Terstegge, 42, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Saturday
• Leigha J. Hendrix, 27, 6300 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to stop after accident.
• Michael P. Sharkey, 47, 7600 block of Boxglove Lane, Noblesville. Booked 2:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Edward A. Russell, 40, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and possession of stolen property.
• Sara J. Frazier, 38, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; legend drug prescription violation; theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Zacharias Joshua-Joseph Cooley, 22, 400 block of Pecan Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 9:38 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Justin M. Curtis, 27, 1100 block of Castlebury Drive, Greencastle. Booked 4:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clarence B. Lawrence, 59, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Travis N. Booker, 22, 100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; intimidation; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana.
Sunday
• Anthony J. Leclercq, 38, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Erica McCarter, 30, 900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory D. Mitchell, 63, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• William H. Millspaugh, 23, 700 block of East Main, Farmersburg. Booked 5:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Christopher Wood, 45, 10 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Charlie Whitney, 35, 2400 block of Tippecanoe Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Theft, counterfeiting and forgery.
• Nicholas R. Whitaker, 27, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Mason S. Tierney, 24, 300 block of South Third Street, Farmersburg. Booked 10:45 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
