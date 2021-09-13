Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Angel R. Rapier, 40, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Sean R. Swinefurth, 29, 1700 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jehmale D. Rainey, 47, 2400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kathryn M. Hernandez, 29, 800 block of Center Drive, Crawfordsville. Booked 11:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Todd A. Snow, 54, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Camille N. Fuqua, 28, 2600 block of Oakland, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Franklin G. Ramirez, 57, 1500 block of Fischrupp Avenue, Whiting. Booked 9:03 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jerred J. Owens, 43, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Desirae E. Weaver, 33, 200 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Neglect of dependent, dealing controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wilfredo G. Blandon, 26, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Matthew E. Nieft, 21, 6400 block of McDaniel Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Shawna L. Cunning, 32, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Auto theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• John D. Akers, 37, 100 block of East Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Battery against public safety official (two counts) and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• William T. Jackson, 43, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Steven M. Willan, 37, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
• Wade M. Bennett, 30, 10 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 5:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Theresa D. Johnson, 25, 10 block of North Third Street, Clinton, Iowa. Booked 5:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas A. Higginbotham, 37, 1800 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William F. Maryon, 51, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven J. Foote, 55, 3100 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 37, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Sunday
• Phoenix W. Adams, 25, 1300 block of Candlewood Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jake S. Gruber, 21, no address available. Booked 2:17 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Malik Alshammari, 22, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Robert L. Goodman, 20, 10 block of Pear Tree, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Dalton J. Ritter, 25, 300 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon E. Steele, 28, 1000 block of U.S. 41, Bloomingdale. Booked 8:45 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carla K. Rardin, 51, 1800 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal conversion.
• Brianna C. Velasquez, 24, 10 block of South 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Levi C. Wells, 30, 100 block of North Macksville Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brooklyn R. Trosper, 24, 1700 block of North 3rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Theft and forgery.
• Christian T. Frye, 50, no address available. Booked 5:22 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• George L. Clark, 72, 200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher W. Higginbotham, 50, 3200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Franklin L. Richardson, 41, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Monday
• Carl L. Wiegand II, 35, 7300 block of East First Street, Riley. Booked 12:26 a.m. Auto theft, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Billy J. Lockard, 43, 1200 block of South 500 West, Jasonville. Booked 1:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Nathan L. Mitchell, 45, 10 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Curtis McElroy, 40, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tonya A Lawrence, 49, 1900 block of North 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
