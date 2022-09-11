Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 11, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Ron J. Buza, 39, no address available. Booked 9:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shane E. Redmon, 31, 13400 block of North 150th Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 1:58 p.m. Sexual battery.
• Jamie Hoover, 52, 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael D. Fennell, 43, no address available. Booked 6:22 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Bobbie J. Whitner, 51, 2300 block of East Pittman Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Travis C. Stephens, 22, 1500 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Joseph F. Haggart, 37, 6100 block of South Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• William E. Carnell, 60, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Friday
• Bottis D. Shelton, 24, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel I. Mahan, 32, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Shane D. Nolan, 40, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Darren T. Cecil, 33, 4700 block of Little Hurricane Road, Martinsville. Booked 1:57 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jerry L. Jenkins, 37, 300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Erin Hawkins, 25, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John F. White, 32, 10 block of Austin Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:17 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Joe W. McKee, 38, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert J. Weger, 35, 300 block of North Main Street, Clinton. Booked 9:45 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention and intimidation.
Saturday
• Harmoney L. Towles, 19, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.
• Isaac A. Adesola, 20, 400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Myranda M. Cervantes, 22, 2300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Dabryn E. Tanner, 29, 1800 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrea Swisher, 27, 1200 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nicholas A Reynolds, 42, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shane Cox, 38, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Brian M. Socrates, 35, 900 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Justina R. Sangster, 34, 1400 block of Barbour, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory D. Thomas, 58, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chelsea J. Smith, 31, 1500 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Zoe A. Eller-Devylder, 58, 700 block of East Coal Street, Brazil. Booked 8:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Sunday
• Michael Richmond, 32, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Joshua B. Morgan, 25, 10 block of Rutledge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trevor D. Littleton, 22, 300 block of North 2225th Street, Dennison, Ill. Booked 4:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carrie Mull, 47, 100 block of West Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

