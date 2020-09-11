The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Emily R. Dixon, 28, 8500 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 a.m. Domestic battery by bodily waste.
• Kenni May Dickens, 25, 1900 block South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Criminal trespass, unauthorized entry and damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• William Michael Steed, 24, 1900 block South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samuel J. Smith, 25, 10 block North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Possession of meth.
• Brian W. Acklin, 47, 2000 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Possession of meth.
• Carrie Anne Fields, 41, 15800 block South 240 East, Clinton. Booked 5:41 p.m. Driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
• Meagen N. Anderson, 29, 100 block West National Avenue, Brazil. Booked 11:16 p.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, possession of a synthetic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Melissa D. Gunn, 33, 900 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
• Marie Louise Schmitt, 37, 2200 block N. Tabortown St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
• Jose M. Espinosa, 32, 300 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Conversion.
• Ryan Figg, 20, 1200 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Theft, resisting law enforcement, public Intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Jesse D. Betts, 36, 800 block SE Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 3:41 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Dohn Winters, 21, 10 block West Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 a.m. Domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
