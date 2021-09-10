Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 10, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Haley L. Frey, 23, 500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Andrew C. Cundiff, 34, 1800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury (two counts).
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 33, 4300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Sharae L. Henderson, 49, 100 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Steven R. Henderson, 48, 2200 block of Warren, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 29, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Aiding, inducing or causing dealing in methamphetamine; aiding, inducing or causing possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Justin R. Wells, 33, 4900 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of marijuana.
• Jacob A. Wilson, 23, 2400 block of East Wallworth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Robbery.
• Angela Owens, 59, no address available. Booked 5:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Tracy H. Braun, 60, no address available. Booked 6:23 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Skyler F. Mann, 25, 1100 block of State Highway, Cloverdale. Booked 8:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years, resisting law enforcement (two counts), reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christina L. Lennox, 43, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Friday
• Michael D. Shouse, 28, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Obstruction of traffic resulting in serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
• Raheem M. Kelley, 29, 600 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Zachary N. Muncy, 41, 800 block of Gardenside Drive, Greencastle. Booked 2:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard C. Fields, 42, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy A. Martin, 35, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Intimidation, arson and domestic battery.
• Jessica M. Bolin, 34, 10 block of Gardendale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
