Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 10, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jessica A. Tryon, 28, 8000 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and habitual traffic violator.
• William Weber, 39, 200 block of Jackson Street, Clinton. Booked 4:13 p.m. Residential entry.
• Jacqui Miller, 38, 10 block of Alexander Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard R. Nicoson, 71, 2200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Aaron K. Clem, 40, 900 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Carrie L. Gilbert, 41, no address available. Booked 3:56 a.m. Domestic battery.
• John North, 51, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
