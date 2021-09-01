Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Taylor N. Elliott, 22, 800 block of North Castle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Presley W. Collier, 20, 10 block of sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• John R. Crowe, 29, 2800 block of Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Timothy M. Valandingham, 44, 3600 block of North Smith Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and theft.
• Lindsey N. Jenkins, 35, no address available. Booked 12:11 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 31, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, 600 block of Ash Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Criminal trespass, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, conversion, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Westly E. Noe, 41, 10 block of Eighth Street Southwest, Linton. Booked 3:14 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).
• Leroy L. Fryer, 43, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Jamar Dashillas, 27, Wabash Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 5:41 p.m. Court order.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, no address available. Booked 6:34 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jalen M. Polk, 23, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jamey A. Phelps, 49, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, dealing in methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Wehr, 54, 2400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Jean A. Somers, 63, 5900 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shana E. Miller, 43, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 19, 600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Battery.
Tuesday
• Robert E. Lenges, 30, 1400 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 6:24 a.m. Conversion.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.
• Ebb Howard, 41, 2200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mary E. Taft, 32, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 3:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, residential entry, dealing in methamphetamine and interference in the reporting of a crime.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 44, 2700 block of Kussner, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody L. Bousman, 24, 10 block of East Jefferson Street, Hymera. Booked 4:52 p.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Cynthia R. Cocks, 29, 600 block of West Chryslin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jon D. Pastorius, 29, 4500 block of North Sunnyside Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and habitual traffic violator.
• Shawn M. Langtry, 30, 200 block of Margybeth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 10:39 p.m. Battery.
Wednesday
• Coty L. Smith, 34, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua M. Webster, 47, 3400 block of East Carol Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of handgun without license; felon in possession of firearm; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyle Dustin Payne, 46, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• David D Long, 22, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
