Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Michael J. Craft, 19, 800 block of Rosedale Road, Rosedale. Booked 11:29 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Gerardo Munoz-Lopez, 49, 5100 block of North Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Mo. Booked 2:58 a.m. Battery.
• Bobby G. Swift, 65, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Robbery.
• Kenneth R. Hensley, 51, 1100 block of East Indiana 41, Clinton. Booked 4:19 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Chad D. Carroll, 35, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Phillip D. Payne, 58, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Steven W. Rickard, 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Conversion.
• David W. Wyrick, 55, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• David R. Mobley, 69, 3400 block of St. Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 33, 100 block of Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Theft.
Sunday
• Lea F. Altheide, 28, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tevin L. Allen, 26, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and unlawful possession of syringe.
• Angela D. Jeffers, 33, 10 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Eric M. Graf, 41, 2100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Antoine Gardner, 35, 900 block of Algare Loop, Windermere, Fla. Booked 3:57 a.m. Battery.
• Cotey M. Barnhart, 25, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation.
• Ryan J. Ross, 25, 7800 block of North County Road 675 West, Brazil. Booked 11:26 a.m. Court order.
• Franklin I. Vasquez, 22, 10 block of South Indiana Street, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 12:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Vaughn J. Cox, 39, 1100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Court order.
• Larry Watters, 35, 300 block of East Sycamore Street, Jasonville. Booked 9:47 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• John W. Fulk, 49, 500 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Monday
• Westly E. Noe, 40, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• James R. Ware, 38, 10 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, robbery, burglary and domestic battery.
• Bryan W. Patton, 23, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and theft.
• Kyle S. Ramey, 24, 8400 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Frank D. Porter, 22, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Samuel W. Purnell, 32, 1200 block of Delta, Decatur, Ill. Booked 4:33 p.m. Conversion.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 34, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Donald E. Leek, 58, 900 block of North Preston Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Habitual offender.
• Gary Cooper, 40, 1100 block of East Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 a.m. Failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
• Jacob D. Cook, 28, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Samantha J. Douglas, 44, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.