The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Chad A. Nichols, 20, 1600 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Lacey Nicole Johnson, 28, 10 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, and conversion.
• Justin Rose Merriweather, 20, 1500 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon; battery committed with deadly weapon; kidnapping committed with intent to obtain ransom; criminal confinement while armed with deadly weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury to a person; criminal confinement committed with intent to ransom, while hijacking a vehicle; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury to person; intimidation.
• Dustin J. Milligan, 34, 700 block 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Domestic battery (2 counts), intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Mranda Kay Smith, 34, 1900 block Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Battery, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.
• Brian A. Oxendine, 27, 1000 block Park Place Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
• Heath B. Cottom, 26, 500 block South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Dwyane Verne Carroll, 53, 2600 block South Hixon Road, Montezuma. Booked 12:34 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Matthew Richard Beyrer, 32, 2000 block Central Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Deshaun Hall, 22, 10 block North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Brandon L. Frye, 21, 3400 block East Broadlands, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
