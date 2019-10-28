Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 28, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Elizabeth S. Moore, 28, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 12:02 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah Nicole Burrell, 32, no address available. Booked 12:20 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Markle D. Hurtt, 50, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• William C. Griffie, 52, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Austin L. Evans, 28, 4800 block of South Path Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Emily V. Ready, 20, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin P. Norton, 27, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Harlen L. Stevens, 19, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Harvey R. Cheesman, 61, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zachary T. Silvers, 19, 2600 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Domestic battery, confinement and strangulation.
Monday
• Dionna C. Johnson, 23, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jeffery D. House, 31, 800 block of North Main, Sullivan. Booked 12:21 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Steven J. Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Brent E. Jackson, 51, no address available. Booked 1:14 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Jennifer D. James, 48, 1200 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Aaron C. Duncan, 33, 1500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
