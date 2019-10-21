Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 21, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Aaron L. Willman, 23, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jeff R. Stigdon, 51, 700 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Isaiah O. Batson, 36, 2100 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Court order.
• William Fouts, 49, 200 block of Kents Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brice T. Holden, 28, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Court order.
• Brandi N. Newburn, 38, 300 block of West Olive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Disorderly conduct, legend drug prescription violation and theft.
• Dawn M. Bailey, 46, 700 block of North Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 3:01 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon and escape from lawful detention.
• Heather M. Mize, 27, 2600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Paul J. Blitz, 30, 600 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• William J. Gallagher, 24, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Darrell D. Osborne, 43, 1800 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Edwin C. Russell, 43, 2200 block of Buckeye, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph L. Elrod, 42, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• William H. Millspaugh, 23, 700 block of East Main, Farmersburg. Booked 7:57 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerry D. Eversole, 48, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 p.m. Intimidation.
• Joshua A. Medcalf, 30, 1700 block of South Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 10:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael O. Shauntee, 34, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Monday
• Immanu E. Gossitt, 42, 500 block of Osborne Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Christina D. Henry-Dosie, 42, 500 block of Osborne Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Alexander M. Snider, 23, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 2000 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.