Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 20, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Kara L. Ashe, 36, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Farmersburg. Booked 11:04 a.m. Court order.
• Jerome Potter, 67, 400 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Tamera D. Crosley, 24, 5700 block of South Country Road 250 East, Carlisle. Booked 12:46 p.m. Theft.
• Anthony L. Walker, 30, 300 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), resisting law enforcement, dealing controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Joel A. Avila, 31, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher L. Morgan, 35, 8300 block of North Pottsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert E. Fennell, 28, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Dion M. Riley, 24, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kevin W. Owens, 54, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Richard L. Gouker, 40, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James J. Duchene, 62, 300 block of South Seventh, Clinton. Booked 11:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sunday
• Rosellen J. Day, 26, 3500 block of South 600, Montezuma. Booked 12:40 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and residential entry.
• Joshua D. Rollins, 42, 1700 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Taylor D. Leigh, 24, 1700 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
