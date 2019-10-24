Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 24, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Emma M. Harrell, 21, 4000 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shelby S. Pope, 28, 300 block of South Vine Street, Brazil. Booked 10:36 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, domestic battery, aggravated battery and burglary of a dwelling.
• Austin Kaelber, 20, 8000 block of Gospel Grove Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Bonnie J. Matlock, 45, 3100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Neglect of a dependent and dealing in methamphetamine.
• A.C. Cephus IV, 26, 1300 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Connie Buzz, 58, 200 block of East County Road 600 North, Shelburn. Booked 2:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gina Richey, 35, 3400 block of North Pointe Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Child seduction.
• David T. Byers, 51, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles T. Haltom, 59, 2600 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Danielle F. Vester, 41, 300 block of East Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 5 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and other (not Classified).
• Dominic A. Lowe, 33, 2400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tryston L. Reece, 22, 1100 block of Sugar Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Ricky D. Higgins, 32, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, false identity statement and possession of a controlled substance.
• Howard E. Ohair, 42, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Thursday
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 30, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
