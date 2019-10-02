The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 41, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christopher E. Wood, 44, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Joshua T. Cox, 36, 10 block of West Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Parole violation.
• Brandon D. Brown, 31, 1200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Aggravated battery, driving while suspended and domestic battery.
• Lamon Rush Jr., 28, 2900 block of East 34th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:30 a.m. Parole violation.
• Kenneth F Brock, 47, 300 block of South Sampson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darrell W. Waltrip, 64, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. resisting law enforcement.
• Szechiriah I. Lewis, 22, 700 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert C. Oehler, 56, 1400 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Patricio Arreaga-Calderon, 38, 10 block of Third Street, Passaic, N.J. Booked 4:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Donnie E. Rogers, 19, 4000 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shellana N. Johnson, 32, 400 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Crystal Seeley, 33, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Jeremiah Simmons, 19, 5300 block of East 21st Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Nathan W. Epple, 26, no address available. Booked 10:19 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury (two counts), theft, false informing, resisting law enforcement, murder and robbery.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 32, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and confinement.
Wednesday
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 26, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Residential entry (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua C. Novellino, 35, 4200 block of South Spring Acres Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
