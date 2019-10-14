The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Deven Jay Phillips, 26, 400 block South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Theft.
• Joseph Micheal Sturma, 45, 1000 block West Ferris, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Criminal mischief, conversion and resisting law enforcement.
• Corey Mathew McIntyre, 29, 5200 block North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 p.m. Habitual traffic violater.
• Khaleeq Amir Jackson-Bey, 24, 10 block South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joshua Levi Johnson, 30, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 p.m. Residential entry.
• Alan Leroy Angel, 41, transient. Booked 3:18 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Devrie A. Rhodes, 26, 1000 block North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Amanda Tomas-Chun, 32, address unknown. Booked 4:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joshua James Harrison, 37, 3900 block East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Barry Smith, 54, 15th Street and Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Samantha S. Miller, 34, 3400 block East Moyer Drive , Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Boyd A. Grover, 27, 5900 block Planett Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Monday
• Shawn Gibford, 28, 2200 block North12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Public intoxication
• Scott A. McCoullough, 37, 3700 block Maple Avenue , Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
