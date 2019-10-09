Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 9, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementTuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Brent A. Powers, 38, 4100 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 a.m. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
• Nicholas K. Huff, 32, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Skyra Anderson, 24, 500 block of First, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Battery.
• Danielle R. Barnhart, 34, 100 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• John A. Fasig, 49, 10800 block of North 1100th Street, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 5:03 p.m. Burglary.
• Kagen R. Hodges, 31, 4800 block of Mindy, Indianapolis. Booked 5:04 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Ginger L. Yarbrough, 46, 3300 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Corey A. Akons, 34, 1600 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Wednesday
• Melvin L. Graham, 39, no address available. Booked 12:31 a.m. Theft, no valid driver's license and driving while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
