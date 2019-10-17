Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 17, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Tommy J. Anderson, 28, 4900 block of East Stanley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Deena L. Benefiel, 51, 2600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute Booked 8:37 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Katie M. Cheesman, 26, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Bradley J. Cleeton, 49, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Heather R. Doty, 37, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Mario M. Esters, 26, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Rebekah J. Ferrell, 35, 1100 block of South Mill Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Emili R. Garner, 20, 2800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Melissa D. Gunn, 32, 900 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Sandra E. Hilliard, 58, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Candace B. Jones, 21, 500 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• James Lowery, 25, 2300 block of Miller, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 p.m. Auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 24, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 a.m. Battery, sexual misconduct with a minor and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Patrick K. Murphy, 63, 200 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marcus D. Smith, 21, 100 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Sexual battery committed by using/threatening use of deadly force, while armed with deadly weapon or offense is committed by furnishing drug without other's knowledge.
• Davreon I. Whedon, 19, 2300 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Thursday
• Coty J. Cobb, 27, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kellsey L. Keyt, 23, 200 block of Millstone Pointe Drive, Greencastle. Booked 12:46 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
