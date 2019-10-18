Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 18, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Clinton D. Coffey, 29, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:59 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Heather Casad, 28, 2100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Obstruction of justice.
• William Wing, 38, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Andrew N. Keller, 32, 1000 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Stalking (two counts), intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Casey C. Navarrette, 35, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Disorderly conduct, battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Brandon Birchall, 38, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• Bryson D. Frost, 59, 1000 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christopher G. Mack, 37, 5500 block of West Southport Road, Indianapolis. Booked 8:04 p.m. Criminal mischief, neglect of a dependent, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Alan L. Angel, 41, no address available. Booked 9:10 p.m. Failure to appear.
Friday
• Jonathon Barker, 24, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William F. Hoopingarner, 38, 700 block of West Knight Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
