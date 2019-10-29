Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 29, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementMonday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Nigel G. Dillman, 37, 10 block of Pulaski, Mahomet, Ill. Booked 8:45 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Joshua M. Booe, 36, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert D. Cox, 33, 2000 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Aggravated battery, conversion and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Deangelo L. Nelson, 29, 900 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Trent A. Land, 32, 800 block of East Chaney Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donald E. Majors, 66, 800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Linda L Bankston, 63, 2000 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. No valid driver's license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• Amy R. Bryant, 48, 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jason D. Roberts, 42, 500 block of East Edgar Avenue, Casey, Ill. 624. Booked 1:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher L. Smock, 42, 100 block of National, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
