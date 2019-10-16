Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 16, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Brandi N. Bridges, 25, 4200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jay M. Lewis, 25, 2200 block of East Hawthorn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form.
• Lee E. Bemis, 32, 4200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Failure to appear, dealing in methamphetamine, reckless driving, failure to appear on felony charge and resisting law enforcement.
• Justin P. Norton, 27, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Mason S. Miller, 33, 500 block of North Fourth, Farmersburg. Booked 1:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy — violation of no contact order.
• Ryan J. Fontanyi, 37, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Obstruction of justice and possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Sarah L. Henderson, 37, 200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Theft (two counts), false informing and driving while suspended.
• Alexander E. Stadler, 18, 1600 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Court order.
• Dylan L. Cheesman, 21, 2200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Arson, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and intimidation.
Wednesday
• Evan W. Long, 34, 400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
