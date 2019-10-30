Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 30, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Montez L. Ellington, 30, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 a.m. Revoke direct placement (two counts).
• Tryston L. Reece, 22, 1100 block of Sugar Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 a.m. Intimidation; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tyler S. Lewis, 27, 4200 block of South Randoff, Indianapolis. Booked 9:11 a.m. Revoke direct placement.
• Janiya M. Wilkerson, 19, 2900 block of Highland Place, Indianapolis. Booked 1:43 p.m. Court order.
• Onica L. Deakins, 46, 5100 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Theft.
• Michael S. Collier, 50, 700 block of View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Bobi J. Archer, 39, 900 block of South Sixth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Cameron J. Newson, 21, no address available. Booked 3:46 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Rodney A. Lawson, 38, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, burglary of a dwelling and escape from lawful detention.
• Angela M. Childs, 55, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and false reporting.
• Cody W. Doss, 25, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Conversion.
• Kendell Hampton, 34, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Amanda L. Keasling, 38, 2000 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christopher F. Eversole, 36, 800 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
• Max Francis, 38, 1300 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lacosta S. Wilson, 38, no address available. Booked 10:39 p.m. No license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Matthew J. Hojem, 34, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Conversion; failure to appear on felony charge; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 33, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• James J. Duchene, 62, 300 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 11:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Wednesday
• James D. Myers, 47, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kaylie Vangilder, 20, 900 block of South Dupont Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Residential entry.
• Joshua Gossitt, 21, 1300 block of South 11th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
• Isaiah M. Hill, 23, 900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marvin D. Strong, 31, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
