Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 6, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Mitchell E. Wood, 48, 2300 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jakita Brown, 31, 1800 block North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Invasion of privacy and battery.
• Angel R. Rapier, 38, 1000 block North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Battery.
• John I. Montgomery, 57, 8600 block East Fenway Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Intimidation.
• Brett D. Fields, 50, 1700 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 a.m. Conversion.
• Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 22, 1200 block North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Terri L. Davids, 56, 1900 block Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 p.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Scott Brenton, 26, 10100 block South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 1:26 p.m. Auto theft.
• William L. Hiatt, 44, 8800 block North 1390 West, Jasonville. Booked 2:39 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance.
• Kyle E. Vrzina, 32, 300 block East 1100, Clinton. Booked 2:58 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Dalton W. Purvis, 26, 400 block North Meridian Street, Jasonville. Booked 4:18 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kage Fougerousse, 24, 500 block East McKinley Street, Jasonville. Booked 4:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Dennis D. Joseph, 22, 11300 block North Bandy Place, Clinton. Booked 5:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brian W. Nicholls, 49, 1400 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• Gregory Keith Feece, 60, 1300 block Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Tracy L. Whited, 42, 11500 block U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Driving while suspended and residential entry.
• Jonpaul D. Gossett, 37, 2000 block North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jake C. Stewart, 20, 7800 block South Doberman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Roy Muncie, 18, 1100 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Dealing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth W. Cottrell, 30, 2800 block Shaw Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Intimidation.
• Todd Jones, 51, 2200 block Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Nichole R. Showalter, 36, 200 block East Cyrus Street, Farmersburg. Booked 12:39 a.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle Eldridge, 46, 500 block West Hendricks Street, Brazil. Booked 12:42 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
• James W. Edmonson, 18, 1600 block North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Aggravated battery, robbery resulting in severe bodily injury, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft.
• Shakur T. Silas, 23, 700 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Battery.
• Thomas S. Nicholas, 27, 800 block East Azalea Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Battery.
• Michael A. Lewis, 56, 4200 block 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Robert W. Robinson Jr. 35, 100 block East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:25 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 24, 1500 block Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
Saturday
• Darla J. Wilson, 30, 2000 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Karma R. Hoffman, 19, 2400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Revoke pretrial release and auto theft.
• Jessica Hudak, 42, 1000 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Burglary and criminal trespass.
• Brendon S. May, no address available. Booked 12:15 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.
• Casie Rudisel, 37, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Small claims.
• William B. Roundtree, 41, 10 block of Vance, Danville , Ill. Booked 2:12 p.m. Court order.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 1400 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Court order, auto theft and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Justin R. Merriweather, 19, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Receiving stolen property, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).
• Amanda R. Patterson, 39, 200 block of Maple Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 3:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 34, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brent D. Bemis, 52, 2400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Striking a law enforcement animal; driving while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Court order.
• Joseph E. Herrin, 46, 2400 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving while suspended (two counts).
• Eddie J. Morgan Jr., 54, 500 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Small claims.
• Daniel A. Bogard, 61, 4700 block of West Sherimeire, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lewis T. Johnson, 47, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and resisting law enforcement.
• Tommy Tompkins, 54, 400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Jimmy E. Gannon, 61, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jamie Brashier, 35, 3500 block of East Carol Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Bethany L. Edington, 24, 5600 block of West New Goshen Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Battery and disorderly conduct.
• Justin C. Riley, 24, 4200 block of West Manchester Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Heyvianna E. Rudd, 23, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Ethan D. Evans, 19, 600 block of Plum Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 3:22 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Eric L Gieseking, 44, 100 block of East Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 a.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
