Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 15, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementMonday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Armani C. Gardner, 20, no address available. Booked 9:11 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Theodore D. Brewer, 48, 2000 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Court order.
• Jerad M. Muncie, 26, 1100 block of Delaware Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
• Mark E. Shaffer, 29, 8700 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Nichole R. Showalter, 36, 200 block of East Cyrus Street, Farmersburg. Booked 4:26 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Allison S. Herbert, 20, 200 block of Hocker, Monroe. Booked 5:50 p.m. Failure to appear and driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cortney M. Rooksberry, 27, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Danny Riley, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct; intimidation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jessica L. Johnson, 30, 200 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 45, 1800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Justin C. Gasaway, 32, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Intimidation.
Tuesday
• Philip M. Reed, 40, 3000 block of North Miami Garden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Miles L. Portee, 29, 2400 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 a.m. Theft (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 37, 7200 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
