Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 3, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Andrea R. Gustin, 39, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Domestic battery and burglary of a dwelling.
• Kimberly Stakeman, 54, 200 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Melvin R. Bell, 34, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery.
• Eric D. Patton, 33, 2300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Phillip A. Foster, 24, 300 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Jamia M. Hardig, 40, 2300 block of Cosby Road, Washington. Booked 7:57 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dennis A. Deluca, 25, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Danielle F. Vester, 41, 300 block of East Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 9:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Matthew A. Smith, 49, 9700 block of East Moyer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Destinea M. Phillips, 23, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Domestic battery.
• John M. Jessie, 31, Hamilton Center, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Battery.
• Matthew L. Phillips, 28, 10 block of Ninth Street, Linton. Booked 11:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Garry Rolle, 77, 4400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Frederick Erskine, 24, 2000 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, domestic battery and conversion (two counts).
• Justin Goings, 41, 1700 block of Century Circle South, Indianapolis. Booked 3:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Dylan J. Davis, 27, 2000 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Theft and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
