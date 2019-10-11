Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Jeffrey C. Cummings, 30, 3200 block of West Ivanwald Drive, Reelsville. Booked 10:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 p.m. Conversion.
• Macenzea Cheeseman, 19, 600 block of Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Sean Webb, 20, 1000 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; battery resulting in bodily injury; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; and theft.
• Brittney N. Jackson, 21, 1900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Public intoxication.
• William J. Gallagher, 24, 10 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 28, 1900 block of South Palmer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Gavin Nesbit, 18, 400 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Brian L. Shumaker, 40, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Tevin L. Allen, 25, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, failure to appear on felony charge (two counts), driving motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Gage T. Brumley, 19, 700 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Daniel G. Rudisel, 64, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• April M. Weddle, 33, 500 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 9:20 p.m. Disregarding stop sign, driving while suspended (two counts), operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
• Aimee L. Todd, 36, 1600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryson L. Woods, 20, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Lindsey L. Shouse, 56, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of hash oil, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Friday
• Aaron D. Deweese, 23, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Possession of marijuana, passing school bus when arm signal device is extended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew J. Flowers, 32, 200 block of West Riggy Street, West Terre Haute Booked 1:32 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Melvin R. Bell, 35, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Antonio Bishop, 25, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
