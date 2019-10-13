Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 13, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Thomas A. Higginbotham, 35, 1800 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Robert L. Dixon, 56, 1200 block of Villa Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:03 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Logan Shively, 29, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Court order.
• Mika M. Allen, 26, 1700 block of South Indiana 63, Farmersburg. Booked 6:35 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Jared M. Graves, 31, 2300 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Thomas W. Cunningham, 40, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Saturday
• Rocky T. Burgess, 62, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Bonnie J. Buntain, 37, 3000 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Battery.
• Ryan M. Smith, 28, 4700 block of East Wolf Tree Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric L. Gieseking, 44, 100 block of East Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 a.m. Court order.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 29, 1000 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Taylor J. Nash, 21, 100 block of East Cummings Street, Brownstown. Booked 1:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Richard B. Todd, 27, 4100 block of West 22nd Place, Gary. Booked 2:47 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury and residential entry.
• Travis R. Merritt, 22, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Robert L. Thompson, 49, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:38 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Maurice K. Whitesides, 28, 2200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Dakota J. Stephens, 23, Rosedale. Booked 9:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Timothy M. Reed, 32, 5100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Failure to appear, writ of attachment for the body of a person, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Carrie A. Pohlman, 35, 6100 block of West Evans Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Possession of hashish (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Sunday
• Justine K. Johnston, 29, 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Gary Niederhelman, 50, 1600 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Nathan A. McCleland, 23, 2500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery by bodily waste.
• Brittany J. Michael, 22, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Battery, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Zarria M. Moss, 20, 10 block of Pear Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
