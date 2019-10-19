Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, 6000 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 a.m. Theft (five counts).
• Jamie L. Gess, 45, 1800 block of Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Small claims.
• Jeremy A. Fennell, 39, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Failure to register as a sex offender.
• Nathan D. Haskins, 37, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Court sanction.
• Bryan J. Lovett, 39, 4300 block of West County Road, Brazil. Booked 3:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Logan Shively, 29, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Court order.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Court order.
• David Cooper, 56, 500 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Maria V. Isherwood, 24, 3900 block of Fruitridge Glen Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Travis J. Fulk, 36, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• William E. Jones, 29, 1600 block of Fairway, Clinton. Booked 12:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Matthew D. Pender, 34, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Haley Frey, 21, 1000 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sergio L. Diaz, 30, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher Huley, 27, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Yolanda S. Dillard, 48, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Javier I. Garrett, 30, 2300 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery (two counts).
• Eric L. Gieseking, 44, 100 block of East Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 a.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.