Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 8, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Chase E. Whitman, 29, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Lakayah McGee, 23, 300 block of North 110th Street, Chicago, Ill.. Booked 10:43 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery by bodily waste.
• Howard J. Moody, 37, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 24, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Curtis Gillie, 36, 3300 block of Old Paris Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Bond revocation.
• William K. Fletcher, 55, Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Edgar A. Cagal, 26, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Court order.
• Justin A. Wilding, 24, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Valerie Ricketts, 33, 2000 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Auto theft.
Wednesday
• Stephanie J. Cox, 40, 200 block of West Polk Street, Shelburn. Booked 12:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), possession of legend drug or precursor, neglect of dependent and possession of a controlled substance.
• Francis E. Paul, 38, 5800 block of Saint Charles Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Romare A. Jackson, 19, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Dealing in marijuana and learner's permit violation.
• Jesse A. Myers, 35, 100 block of North Washington Street, Dale. Booked 3:02 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
