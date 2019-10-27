Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 27, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• James P. Minard, 47, 500 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Misty S. Shavarebi, 42, 1100 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Revoke direct placement and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Trevon C. Skipper, 25, 2400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
• Royss Ellis, 40, 1300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Michael C Burgess, 55, 4400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrew S. Robison, 31, 4500 block of West 93rd Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Matthew Lee Hutchinson, 26, 2200 block of Tabertown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Court order.
• Steven J. Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Derico M. Hammond, 36, 2200 block of Leaves Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 8:07 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Phillip Cochrane, 67, 2200 block of Berne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deavion A. Lewis, 24, 1800 block of Cherry Street, Noblesville. Booked 9:01 p.m. False informing and failure to appear.
• Kwame A. Walker, 21, 1200 block of North Bolton Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and auto theft.
• William W. Ward, 37, 1200 block of South County Road 500 West, Jasonville. Booked 10:40 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Saturday
• Zachary A. Atkins, 32, 200 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Corey Goldsmith, 24, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Conversion.
• Casey L. Gobin, 34, 3000 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• James Edgar Rogers, 58, 8200 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Jeffrey D. Thomas, 57, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Unlawful possession of or use of a legend drug and auto theft.
• Lorenzo E. Archer Jr., 55, 1600 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Court order.
• Dwayne A. Anderson, 27, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Petition to revoke direct placement; aggravated battery; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Mary J. Morrison, 62, 1400 block of South Paul Dresser Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Eric L. Gieseking, 44, 100 block of Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 a.m. Court order.
• Tamara Carroll, 36, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute Booked 5:56 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua C. Wagler, 36, 400 block of Mattilda Street, Elnora. Booked 9:55 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Bruce A. Goodridge, 56, 1200 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, habitual traffic violator, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, operating a motor vehicle with passenger being less than 18 years and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael P. Galloway, 48, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• David E. Ford, 57, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Sunday
• Ashley S. Hall, 25, 6900 block of East County Road, Lewis. Booked 2:21 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• William C. Loney, 31, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Bryan T. Kennedy, 29, 3800 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley M. Howard, 25, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Rachel M. Mischon, 27, 2900 block of Mary Lane Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Caleb Hollins, 18, no address available. Booked 5:21 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.