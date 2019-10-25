The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dennis Lenard Owens, 62, 1300 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Conversion.
• Molly M. Babel, 19, 900 block South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and intimidation.
• Michael R. Bousman, 36, address unknown, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Auto theft.
• John Lawrence Bell, 37, 700 block Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Theft (two counts) and counterfeiting.
• William C. Hanna, 42, 1000 block Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Nicole L. Kelly, 31, 800 block South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Battery, domestic battery in presence of child under 16, and disorderly conduct.
Friday
• Robert Joseph Jones, 58, homeless, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Misty T. Hastings, 41, 100 block Pine Drive, Rockville. Booked 1:10 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Jenna L. Baker, 20, 1100 block Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Theft, conversion, false informing, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Shirley C. Milner, 49, 1300 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas Ryan Wilburn, 18, 11400 block East Mutz Court, Indianapolis. Booked 4:43 a.m. Theft and possession of marijuana.
• Kyle M. Kirby, 25, 200 block North Lafayette Street, Cloverdale. Booked 5:40 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.