Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jay D. Wycoff, 26, 600 block of Matthew Street, Clinton. Booked 9:10 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Bradley M. White, 39, 500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Damien D. Tyler, 39, 200 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Court order.
• Jason L. Elder, 35, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Other (not classified).
• Austin D. Hollister, 21, 6100 block of Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Destinea M. Phillips, 23, 200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy and false reporting.
• Matthew L. Phillips, 28, 10 block of Ninth Street, Linton. Booked 1:18 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kathy J. Floyd, 34, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Nicholas R. Whitaker, 26, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cameron J. Newson, 21, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.