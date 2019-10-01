Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 1, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Nichole Hiner, 33, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 a.m. Arson, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Justin P. Norton, 27, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Darius L. James, 23, 3800 block of Cedar Ridge Road, Indianapolis. Booked 12:53 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Edgar A. Cagal, 26, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Jamie Henderson, 35, 4800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Meredith Spear, 44, 3400 block of Anthony, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Mitchell Cartwright, 28, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Small claims.
• Wesley R. Hammond, 20, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• David M. Thompson, 33, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ronald J. Dunn, 54, 3400 block of Byrkit Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:13 p.m. Court order.
• Megan N. Grindean, 20, 300 block of South Lebanon Street, Jamestown. Booked 8:25 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Karen Bendekovich, 53, 1000 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday
• Clacey J. Holt, 35, 2200 block of North Terre Town Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
