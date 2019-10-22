Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 22, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Justin M. Richardson, 21, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Probation violation.
• Curtis W. Craft, 48, 2900 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Parole violation.
• Scott A. Brenton, 46, 1000 block of South Pam Street, Rosedale. Booked 12:02 p.m. Auto theft.
• Tyler S. Lewis, 27, Bunker Hill. Booked 1:22 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Anthony J. Sudano, 48, 200 block of East Eaton Street, Carlisle. Booked 1:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael J. Gillson, 37, 2100 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James A. Parker, 35, 1300 block of South McAdams Road, Rockville. Booked 2:51 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dale L. Evans, 42, 700 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• David A. Scarbrough, 41, 2300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jamie E. Poe, 45, 3500 block of McCombs Drive, Prairieton. Booked 6:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Daniel L. Sappington, 27, 2600 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brooke J. Porter, 20, 100 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Interference with custody.
• Devin M. Keuthan, 20, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shirley C. Milner, 49, 1300 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Criminal trespass, false informing and invasion of privacy.
• Vontrell D. Maxwell, 25, 1800 block of North Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Domestic battery; auto theft; failure to appear on felony charge; resisting law enforcement; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; intimidation; and reckless driving.
• Chandra A. Bell, 28, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Battery against public safety official and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Tuesday
• Joseph E. Tennis, 29, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Anthony T. Herron, 39, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Robbery, criminal mischief and escape from lawful detention.
• Lafaette I. Garrett, 36, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Shawnee D. Spillers, 54, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.