Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 10, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jonathan A. Solliday, 38, 700 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Brandon S. McLain, 26, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Brent L. Washburn, 61, 5900 block of East Trout Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kaylee A. Parks, 21, 3100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear (two counts).
• Keith A. Ball, 35, 4000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Debra A. Pruitt, 57, 900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Rickey D. Joy, 36, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Criminal trespass and criminal conversion.
• Dylan M. Smith, 27, 3900 block of East Melton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, and criminal possession synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Candice J. Nevins, 40, 2000 block of East 30th Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicted (two counts), leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and driving a motor vehicle while suspended resulting in injury.
• Sandra L. Sampson, 47, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Amanda J. Brown, 37, 5200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, obtaining without valid prescription controlled substance, public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Hana L. Heide, 20, 10 block of Gladiator Drive, Waynetown. Booked 8:47 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Christopher D. Cherry, 27, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Orelius T. Barnett, 34, 400 block of Edgewood Drive, Brazil. Booked 10:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Thursday
• William Hanyard, 19, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Stacey Dooley-Figg, 48, 6400 block of U.S. 40 West, Brazil. Booked 12:38 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Richard West, 33, no address available. Booked 1:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Frankie L. Deweese, 50, 1000 block of South Main Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 3:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
