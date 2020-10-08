Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Juliana M. Wix, 19, 300 block of Summersong Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:17 a.m. Battery.
• Briana A. Wheeler, 32, 10 block of Myrenia Avenue, Ingall. Booked 8:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard McClure, 34, 5600 block of Rawles Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:12 a.m. Possession of stolen property, carrying handgun without license, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derrick L. Wheeler, 35, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Burglary.
• Dana S. Laycock, 47, 1800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jackielee Morgan, 28, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, possession of a look-alike drug, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean M. Stephens, 27, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Edward A. Silotto, 50, 1600 block of Fairway Court, Clinton. Booked 8:08 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua J. McKenzie, 29, 500 block of South Davis Street, Worthington. Booked 8:28 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael R. Sparks, 29, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kayla K. Moore, 21, 2300 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Conversion.
• Jesse D. Betts, 36, 800 block of Southeast Washington, Jasonville. Booked 9:55 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Aaron R. Rodriguez, 34, 200 block of Providence, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Court order.
Thursday
• Charles M. Woods, 34, 10 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shawna L. Cunning, 31, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and theft.
• Heather J. Lund, 31, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Harold J. Rogers, 45, 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
