Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Taylor L. Long, 31, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Court order.
• Charles W. Harris, 38, 700 block of Eighth Street, Linton. Booked 12:30 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft (two counts).
• Clayton M. Thompson, 25, 1300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Criminal mischief, intimidation and operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.
• Matthew Ayres, 56, no address available. Booked 1:47 p.m. Intimidation.
• Amber R.House, 25, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gabriel Teters, 20, 5300 block of West County Road 600 South, Louis. Booked 4:04 p.m. Theft.
• Bernard Williams, 34, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Refusal to identify self, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, invasion of privacy (three counts), possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Christopher L. Wilson, 39, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 26, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin L. Charlton, 27, 1100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Criminal recklessness, escape from lawful detention and public voyeurism.
• Abbie N. Froschauer-Charlton, 26, 1100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Battery, conversion and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 27, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Residential entry.
• Brendon S. Rainbolt, 33, 10 block of North Walnut, West union, Ill. Booked 7:57 p.m. Theft, auto theft and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Sarah F. Burk, 23, no address available. Booked 8:13 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Teresa L. Smith, 62, 1200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Michael P. Greene, 35, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• David R. Webb, 41, 1600 block of East East Lake Drive, Sullivan. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Daniel L. Patton, 44, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
