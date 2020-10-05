The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Heather M. Summers, 40, 500 block of West Logan, Brazil. Booked 9:59 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Devin M. Brenton, 22, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Stephanie L. Harper, 33, 1300 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana; distributing/dispensing controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jamont Beard, 33, 1200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Dalton Hood, 21, 1800 block of North Melrose, West York, Ill. Booked 1:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Victoria L. Frost, 50, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Robert J. Noble, 54, 200 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jasper W. Mount, 25, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Theft.
• Chad D. Carroll, 35, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jane E. Cox, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Terrell M. Bean, 24, 2100 block of York Street, Harvey, La. Booked 7:41 p.m. Intimidation, robbery, confinement and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Joshua P. Anderson, 41, 1200 block of North Radio Road, Westphalia. Booked 8:11 p.m. Unlawful entry of motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Friday
• Stephanie D. Rutledge, 37, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Invasion of privacy.
• Orlando M. Norwood, 61, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cheryl A. Harris, 47, 10 block of East Miller, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Conversion.
• Peyton M. Hockman, 20, 10 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Lapassion L. Morgan, 18, 200 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 p.m. Conversion.
• Franklin Fish, 36, 3200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Jesus Trevino, 56, 9200 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 2:52 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joshua A. Thompson, 35, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Lindsey S. England, 20, 1700 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 37, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 p.m. Conversion.
• Shellana N. Johnson, 33, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Richard W. Cottom, 32, 10 block of Whipple Street, Carlisle. Booked 8:11 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Robin J. Long, 42, 2400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Shawn A. Ellington, 57, 500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Sandra D. Willey, 55, 10 block of North Summer, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Samantha M. Slaven, 19, 2300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Neglect of dependent and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Bradley M. White, 40, 10 block of South 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation and pointing a firearm at another person.
• Kimberly A. Thomas, 41, 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. False informing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 27, 200 block of Cleveland Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• David L. Gess, 41, 300 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 26, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Angela M. Groth, 34, 8100 block of East Debney Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating while intoxicated.
• Raymond L. Haughee, 53, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Mark A. Stedman, 24, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Nathan S. Shelton, 25, 400 block of East Isabell Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Elora L. Long, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Drew M. Atkinson, 25, 2400 block of East County Road, Brazil. Booked 1:35 p.m. Criminal trespass, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Joshua M. Booe, 37, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Robert G. Held, 39, 100 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts).
• Justice L. Shoemaker, 19, 2300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Koyaun D. Day, 19, 300 block of East 34th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 7:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery and false informing.
Monday
• Alexia M. March, 22, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lawrence A. Beachler, 35, 300 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Conversion and false informing.
• Jeremy J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Millie J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 29, 200 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, failure to stop after accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Daniel A. Brown, 34, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Battery on a person less than 14 years old, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
