Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jeremy J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Millie J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, failure to stop after accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert D. Clinkenbeard, 60, 900 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Theft.
• Patrick A. Lehman, 21, 3600 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery.
• Mattie L. King, 47, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Burglary.
• David A. Scarbrough, 42, 2300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin M. Dash, 40, 200 block of Blue Ridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert P. Kiefner, 43, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Theft, forgery, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carlena L. Johnson, 47, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Arson.
• Bryson M. Bones, 21, 600 block of Clinton Street, Clinton. Booked 9:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Misty D. Moore, 37, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Unlawful use of 911 service.
• Edward D. Marshall, 56, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Tuesday
• Megan L. Rowley, 31, 10 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 a.m. Battery.
• Danny L. Marr, 42, 3900 block of East Phillips Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 a.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 29, 400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathon Barker Jr., 25, no address available. Booked 1:34 p.m. Intimidation.
• Christopher S. Conder, 37, 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Court order.
• Larry L. Smith, 36, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• David G. Bouffard, 40, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Theft.
• Darla J. Wilson, 31, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Residential entry.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 29, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Residential entry.
Wednesday
• Angel N. Ray, 35, 2400 block of South Madison Street, Bloomington. Booked 12:20 a.m. Open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Umba K. Maloba, 42, 5400 block of North James, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Karissa R. Svrcek, 18, 7700 block of Pondarosa Court, Avon. Booked 2 a.m. Battery.
• Justin M. Blueher, 30, 1500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Audrey R. Laughrey, 35, 6600 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• Juliana M. Wix, 19, 300 block of Summersong Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:17 a.m. Battery.
• David R. Ruffner, 45, 2100 block of Drexel Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:06 a.m. False informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
