Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 6, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Dominic J. Hill, 25, 4300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Ossie E. Tompkins, 66, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Brian T. Walker, 40, 2200 block of Huber Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Rocky J. Hamburg, 34, 1400 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Criminal trespass, battery resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday
• Susan M. Byers, 50, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Paul L. Sims Jr., 40, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Zachary C. Buckhoy, 27, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Melissa J. Reeves, 37, 10 block of North State Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:41 a.m. Theft and false informing.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
